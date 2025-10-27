Centuria Capital Group Unveils 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centuria Capital Group ( (AU:CNI) ) has shared an announcement.

Centuria Capital Group has released its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting its position as a significant player in the investment management industry with substantial assets under management. The report underscores Centuria’s commitment to offering diverse investment opportunities and its strategic focus on real estate and investment bonds, which are expected to continue driving growth and value for stakeholders.

More about Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group is an ASX-listed specialist investment manager with $20.6 billion in assets under management as of June 2025. The company offers a variety of investment opportunities, including listed and unlisted real estate funds and tax-effective investment bonds. Centuria leverages its sector knowledge and client understanding to transform opportunities into rewarding investments.

