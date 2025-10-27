Centuria Capital Group Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Centuria Capital Group ( (AU:CNI) ).

Centuria Capital Group has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainable practices and its impact on the investment management industry. This report underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into its operations, which may enhance its industry positioning and offer potential benefits to stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CNI) stock is a Sell with a A$2.10 price target.

More about Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group is an ASX-listed specialist investment manager with $20.6 billion in assets under management as of June 2025. The company offers a variety of investment opportunities, including listed and unlisted real estate funds and tax-effective investment bonds, leveraging its deep sector knowledge and client understanding to create rewarding investments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,627,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.98B



