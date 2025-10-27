Centuria Capital Group Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centuria Capital Group ( (AU:CNI) ) has shared an announcement.

Centuria Capital Group has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, confirming compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. This disclosure, approved by the board, is available in their annual report and reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and adherence to governance standards, potentially strengthening stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CNI) stock is a Sell with a A$2.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centuria Capital Group stock, see the AU:CNI Stock Forecast page.

More about Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management and property funds management. The company comprises Centuria Capital Limited and Centuria Funds Management Limited, serving as the responsible entity for Centuria Capital Fund.

Average Trading Volume: 1,627,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.98B

