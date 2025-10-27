Centuria Capital Group Releases 2025 AGM Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Centuria Capital Group ( (AU:CNI) ) is now available.

Centuria Capital Group has announced the release of its 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on their website. This announcement is part of their ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, reflecting their strategic focus on maintaining strong investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CNI) stock is a Sell with a A$2.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centuria Capital Group stock, see the AU:CNI Stock Forecast page.

More about Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group is an ASX-listed specialist investment manager with $20.6 billion in assets under management as of June 2025. The company offers a variety of investment opportunities, including listed and unlisted real estate funds and tax-effective investment bonds, leveraging their sector expertise and client understanding to create rewarding investments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,627,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.98B

For a thorough assessment of CNI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue