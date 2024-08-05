Centuria Capital Dives into Energy-Efficient Data Storage

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has acquired a 50% interest in ResetData Pty Limited, a company specializing in Liquid Immersion Cooled (LIC) data centers, for up to $21 million. This strategic move taps into the burgeoning market for energy-efficient data storage and AI, with ResetData’s technology allowing for significant space and energy savings. The deal is expected to enhance Centuria’s property valuations and rental income streams, positioning the company at the forefront of a rapidly evolving data center sector.

