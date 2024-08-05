Centuria Capital Bets Big on Data Centres

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has announced a strategic investment in ResetData, acquiring a 50% stake for up to $21 million, hinging on performance milestones. This move capitalizes on the burgeoning data centre sector by integrating edge data centres into existing real estate, promising higher rental returns and aligning with the explosive growth of AI and cloud services. The investment, funded through Centuria’s existing debt facilities, is expected to be earnings neutral in FY25 and accretive from FY26.

