Centuri Holdings Reports Record Q3 Revenue Amid Challenges

Centuri Holdings Reports Record Q3 Revenue Amid Challenges

Centuri Holdings, Inc. ((CTRI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Centuri Holdings, Inc. recently held its third-quarter earnings call, revealing a strong performance with record revenue and significant growth in its base business and bookings. Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges such as a decline in gross profit margins, negative free cash flow, and a reduced EBITDA guidance due to storm activity.

Record Revenue and Base Profitability Improvement

Centuri Holdings reported record revenue for Q3 2025, with an 18% increase to $850 million. This impressive growth was accompanied by a notable improvement in base profitability, as adjusted net income rose to $16.7 million, marking an increase of $11.4 million from the previous year.

Significant Base Business Growth

The company experienced a 25% increase in base revenue and a 28% rise in base gross profit compared to the previous year. These figures reflect Centuri’s strong operational performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Robust Bookings and Backlog

Centuri’s Q3 bookings reached approximately $815 million, maintaining a book-to-bill ratio of almost 1. The backlog hit a record high of $5.9 billion, up from $5.3 billion last quarter, indicating strong future demand and a solid pipeline of opportunities.

Strategic Fleet Optimization

The company has initiated strategic fleet optimization efforts, expected to improve fleet efficiency by over 20% and enhance cash generation. This includes entering into operating lease agreements totaling $50 million for equipment.

Strong Segment Growth

Centuri reported strong growth across its segments, with U.S. Gas revenue increasing by 13%, Canadian Gas by nearly 40%, and Union Electric by 25% year-over-year.

Decline in Gross Profit Margin

Despite the overall positive performance, Centuri’s consolidated gross profit margin decreased to 9.2% in Q3 2025 from 10.5% in the prior year. Non-Union Electric margins were particularly impacted by new and expanding MSAs.

Negative Free Cash Flow

The company reported a negative free cash flow of $16.3 million in Q3 2025, primarily due to increased accounts receivable balances. However, normalization is expected in the fourth quarter.

Reduced EBITDA Guidance Due to Storm Activity

Centuri reduced its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance by $15 million due to lower-than-expected storm activity, which affected its financial outlook.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Centuri provided updated guidance and key financial metrics. The company revised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion and expects adjusted EBITDA between $240 million and $250 million. With a focus on improving fleet efficiency and strategic growth initiatives, Centuri is optimistic about achieving double-digit revenue growth in 2026.

In summary, Centuri Holdings, Inc.’s earnings call highlighted a strong quarter with record revenue and significant growth in its base business. Despite facing challenges such as a decline in gross profit margins and negative free cash flow, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects, supported by a robust backlog and strategic initiatives aimed at sustaining growth.



