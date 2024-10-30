Centrica’s Strategic Share Buyback Program Advances

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has purchased an additional 1,491,182 of its own shares, valued at 122.36 pence each, as part of a share buyback program initiated in August 2024. This latest acquisition brings the total number of shares bought back to over 90 million, enhancing the company’s treasury holdings. Investors may view this as a strategic move to consolidate shares and potentially boost shareholder value.

