Centrica PLC Advances Share Buyback Effort

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has bolstered its treasury shares by purchasing 2,020,000 ordinary shares at 138.9670 pence each, contributing to the extensive buyback program initiated in October 2023. This latest acquisition is part of a larger strategy that has seen Centrica spend over £424 million on repurchasing its own stock, with the company now holding over 541 million shares in treasury.

For further insights into GB:CNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.