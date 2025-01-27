Centrica Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) has issued an announcement.

Centrica plc recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 1,065,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 135.2100 pence per share through Goldman Sachs International. This transaction is part of an ongoing buyback program, which has seen Centrica repurchase over 154 million shares since August 2024, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the energy sector. It is focused on providing energy services and solutions to its customers, with a significant presence in the UK market.

YTD Price Performance: 0.82%

Average Trading Volume: 23,236,536

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.77B

