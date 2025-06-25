Centrica Director Acquires Shares, Signaling Leadership Confidence

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ).

Centrica plc announced that Philippe Boisseau, a Non-Executive Director, acquired ordinary shares of the company as part of a Share Purchase Agreement. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects ongoing engagement and investment by the company’s leadership, potentially influencing investor confidence and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Outperform.

Centrica’s overall stock score reflects strong corporate events through its share buyback program, which bolsters shareholder value, and an undervalued stock based on its low P/E ratio. While its financials show improvement, historical volatility necessitates caution. Technical indicators also support a positive outlook without indicating overbought conditions.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the energy sector, with a focus on providing gas and electricity services. The company is registered in England and Wales and operates under the legal entity identifier E26EDV109X6EEPBKVH76.

Average Trading Volume: 30,785,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £8.08B

