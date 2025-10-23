Centrica Continues Share Buyback with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 1,110,510 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 175.5673 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, is part of the second tranche of the buyback initiative, which began on 22 September 2025. Since the start of this program, Centrica has acquired over 41 million shares, indicating a strategic move to consolidate its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Neutral.

Centrica’s overall stock score reflects a mix of improved financial performance and weak technical and valuation metrics. The company’s financial health shows signs of recovery, but historical volatility and current bearish technical indicators weigh heavily on the score. The negative P/E ratio further impacts the valuation outlook.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company, primarily focused on providing electricity and gas to consumers and businesses. It operates in the energy sector, offering services such as energy supply, energy management, and home services, with a significant market presence in the UK and North America.

Average Trading Volume: 20,376,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £8.04B

