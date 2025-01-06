Centrica Continues Share Buyback with Latest Acquisition

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) has provided an announcement.

Centrica plc announced the repurchase of 870,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 137.4000 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback programme. This transaction, facilitated by Goldman Sachs International, contributes to Centrica’s strategic objective of managing its capital structure by holding these shares in treasury, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy company listed on the London Stock Exchange. It is primarily engaged in the supply of electricity and gas to businesses and consumers in the UK and Ireland, with a focus on energy services and solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 3.29%

Average Trading Volume: 23,863,759

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.96B

