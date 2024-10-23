Centrica Boosts Shareholder Value with Major Buyback

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has announced the purchase of over 1.3 million of its own shares at an average price of 125.31 pence as part of its ongoing buyback program. Since August, the company has repurchased nearly 84 million shares, reflecting a significant investment aimed at enhancing shareholder value. This move highlights Centrica’s commitment to strategically manage its capital and optimize its financial structure.

