Centrica Boosts Shareholder Value with Latest Share Buyback

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) has shared an announcement.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 1.3 million ordinary shares at a price of 133.3900 pence per share through Goldman Sachs International as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This recent acquisition brings the total number of shares bought back since August 2024 to over 146 million, emphasizing Centrica’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a leading energy company listed on the London Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in supplying electricity and gas to consumers. It focuses on providing integrated energy solutions and operates in several markets, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic share buybacks.

YTD Price Performance: 1.68%

Average Trading Volume: 24,724,384

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.74B

