Centrica Advances Share Buyback Programme

Centrica PLC continues its share buyback initiative, announcing the recent acquisition of 1,873,800 of its own shares at an average price of 128.7200 pence per share, which will now be held as treasury shares. This move is part of a larger buyback programme revealed earlier this month, which has seen the company invest over £7 million in repurchasing its stock. Following the latest transaction, the total number of treasury shares held by Centrica stands at 440,356,230.

