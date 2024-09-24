Centrica Advances Share Buyback Program

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has continued its share buyback program, acquiring 1,661,750 ordinary shares at an average price of 118.6100 pence each on September 23, 2024, as part of a larger buyback initiative announced earlier in August. The shares bought will be held in treasury, and following this purchase, the company’s treasury share count has reached 453,512,828. The total number of shares repurchased since the program’s inception amounts to 19,183,270, costing over £23.7 million.

