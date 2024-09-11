Centrica Advances Share Buyback Program

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 818,666 of its own shares at an average price of 120.2800 pence per share, which will now be held as treasury shares. This move is part of a larger buyback program initiated on 8 August 2024, which has seen the company purchase over 14 million shares for nearly £17.8 million. After this transaction, Centrica’s treasury holds 448,454,949 shares and has over 5.2 billion shares in issue, excluding those in treasury.

For further insights into GB:CNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.