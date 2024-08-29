Centrica Advances Share Buyback Program

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has continued its share buyback program with the purchase of 299,787 ordinary shares at an average price of 126.9500 pence per share, a move that follows its previous procurement of over 8.6 million shares at a cost of almost £11 million. These shares will be retained as treasury shares, contributing to the company’s substantial treasury holding of over 443 million shares. This recent transaction is part of a buyback strategy initiated earlier in August and was conducted through Goldman Sachs International.

