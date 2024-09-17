Centrica Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has actively continued its share buyback program, purchasing 1,689,724 ordinary shares on September 16, 2024, which will be retained as treasury shares. This latest acquisition is part of an ongoing effort that began on August 8, 2024, with a total of 16,229,606 shares bought back at a cost of over £20 million. Following this transaction, Centrica’s treasury holds 450,590,774 shares, with over 5 billion shares in issue.

For further insights into GB:CNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.