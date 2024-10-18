Centrica Adjusts Treasury Shares, Alters Market Dynamics

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has announced the cancellation of 90 million ordinary shares previously held in treasury to keep their treasury shares below 10% of the total issued share capital. This move reduces the company’s total issued shares to over 5.5 billion, with treasury shares now representing 7.59% of the issued capital. Such strategic stock management could impact investor interest and market dynamics for Centrica.

