Centrex Limited Updates Corporate Presentation Title to 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Centrex Limited ( (AU:CXM) ) is now available.

Centrex Limited announced a correction to its corporate presentation, changing the title from January 2024 to January 2025. This update ensures accurate representation of the company’s current strategies and timelines, which may affect stakeholders’ perception of Centrex’s operational focus and industry positioning.

More about Centrex Limited

Centrex Limited is focused on securing Australasia’s sustainable agriculture future through its Ardmore Phosphate and Oxley Potash Projects, which provide essential ingredients for global food production and human nutrition. The company operates near established energy and transport infrastructure to access agricultural markets and is involved in copper-gold-base metal exploration in New South Wales.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,096,100

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.74M

See more data about CXM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.