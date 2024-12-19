Centrex Limited Suspends Trading Amid Critical Negotiations

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Centrex Limited (ASX: CXM) has suspended its securities from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, as the company negotiates with its logistics provider and lender, and works on completing a capital raise. The suspension aims to ensure financial stability and prevent any adverse impact on the proposed capital raising efforts. Trading will resume either by February 14, 2024, or upon the completion of these crucial negotiations.

