Centrex Limited Reports Cessation of Performance Rights

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Centrex Limited has announced the cessation of 1,596,923 performance rights due to unmet conditions, effective as of August 22, 2024. The performance rights lapsed because the conditional prerequisites to maintain them were not satisfied. This significant change in the company’s securities is targeted at investors and stakeholders keeping an eye on Centrex’s financial developments.

For further insights into AU:CXM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.