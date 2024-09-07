Centrex Limited Hits Shipping Targets, Boosts Agriculture

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Centrex Limited has reported the successful shipment of 15,515 tons of beneficiated phosphate concentrate, following a record shipment just days earlier, with another shipment of approximately 25,000 tons expected later in the month. These shipments contribute to the Q3 CY2024 sales target of around 75,000 tons, aligning closely with the company’s initial forecasts. Centrex is advancing sustainable agriculture in Australasia through its Ardmore Phosphate and Oxley Potash Projects, key for global food production and human nutrition.

