Central Wealth Group Announces Change in Share Registrar

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0139) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, effective from February 28, 2025. The new registrar will be Tricor Investor Services Limited, and all share-related transactions and uncollected share certificates after February 27, 2025, will be managed by them. This change signifies an administrative adjustment that may streamline the company’s share management processes, potentially affecting stakeholders by altering where and how they handle share-related tasks.

More about Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 66,756,620

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$241.9M

