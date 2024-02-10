Central Valley Bancorp Shareholders Approve Community West Merger

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

Central Valley Community Bancorp recently held a shareholder meeting to discuss and vote on the merger with Community West Bancshares, as detailed in their previously released joint proxy statement/prospectus. Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger agreement and the issuance of Central Valley common stock to Community West shareholders. Additionally, they granted the board discretionary authority to adjourn the meeting if needed to secure additional votes or proxies for the merger’s approval. This strategic move indicates a significant step towards the consolidation of the two entities, demonstrating strong shareholder support.

