Central Petroleum Secures New Long-Term Gas Deals

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has announced the successful conclusion of its gas sale Expression of Interest, securing new long-term agreements for the supply of up to 40.5 petajoules of gas to the Northern Territory Government from 2025 to 2030. The deals aim to provide revenue certainty and mitigate risks associated with pipeline interruptions, while also underpinning the investment in new production wells. These agreements are set to capitalize on the current market dynamics and ensure stable cash flows for the company.

For further insights into AU:HZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.