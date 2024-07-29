Central Petroleum Seals Major Long-Term Gas Deals

Cue Energy Resources Limited (AU:CUE) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has finalized new long-term gas sale agreements, securing up to 40.5 petajoules of gas supply to the Northern Territory Government from 2025 to 2030, ensuring revenue certainty and mitigating risks associated with Northern Gas Pipeline closures. The deals, which also facilitate the investment in two new production wells, reflect market pricing for firm gas and aim to enhance cash flows amidst potential regional gas shortfalls. The agreements exclude non-firm production and hinge on future field optimization and investment outcomes.

