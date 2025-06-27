Central Pacific Financial Cancels Unissued Preferred Shares

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest announcement is out from Central Pacific Financial ( (CPF) ).

On June 24, 2025, Central Pacific Financial Corp. filed a Statement of Cancellation with the State of Hawaii to cancel all previously designated, but unissued, shares of its Preferred Stock. These shares were restored to the status of authorized but unissued shares, maintaining the total at one million shares, as per the company’s Restated Articles of Incorporation.

Spark’s Take on CPF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CPF is a Outperform.

Central Pacific Financial displays a solid financial foundation with strong profitability and cash flow generation. The valuation is attractive due to a low P/E ratio and a healthy dividend yield. While recent earnings highlight positive growth in loans and net interest margins, challenges such as deposit declines and tourism recovery pose risks. Technical indicators suggest stable trading near short-term averages.

More about Central Pacific Financial

Average Trading Volume: 172,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $734.3M

