Central China Securities Delays Board and Committee Appointments

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1375) has released an update.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. has announced a postponement in the re-election and appointment of its Board and Supervisory Committee, extending the terms of the current session until a new session is approved by shareholders. This decision ensures continuity and stability for the company during the transition period, with all current members continuing their roles to maintain normal operations.

