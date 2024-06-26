Central China New Life Enhances Employee Incentives

Central China New Life Ltd. (HK:9983) has released an update.

Central China New Life Ltd. has issued a supplemental announcement elaborating on its 2023 Corporate Governance Report, particularly focusing on the adoption and execution of the 2023 Share Award Scheme. The scheme, aimed at aligning the interests of Directors and employees with those of the company, entails a minimum vesting period of 12 months and has been rigorously reviewed for compliance with the Listing Rules. The Remuneration Committee endorses the fairness and reasonableness of the 2023 Awarded Shares, which are designed to incentivize and retain key personnel without significant cash outflow.

