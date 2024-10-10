Central China Management Reveals New Board Structure

Central China Management Company Limited (HK:9982) has released an update.

Central China Management Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, effective from October 10, 2024, which includes a Chairman, three executive directors, and two independent non-executive directors. The company has established three Board committees – Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination – with specific members assigned to each. This update could be relevant to investors tracking leadership and governance structures in companies they invest in.

