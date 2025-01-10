Central China Management Reports Decrease in 2024 Sales and Contracted Projects

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Central China Management Company Limited ( (HK:9982) ) just unveiled an update.

Central China Management Company Limited reported its unaudited operating data for December 2024, revealing a decline in newly contracted projects and sales compared to the previous year. The company secured four new projects in December and had a total of 31 new projects for the year, but the newly contracted gross floor area decreased significantly by 64.8% to 2,517,200 square meters. The Group also expanded its management to 33 projects in nine provinces outside Henan, representing 12% of its total projects. Despite these efforts, contracted sales for the year dropped by 54.6% to RMB13,402 million, with a decrease in both sales volume and average selling prices.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$425.2M

