Central China Management Reports Decline in Contracted Projects and Sales for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Central China Management Company Limited ( (HK:9982) ) has shared an announcement.

Central China Management Company Limited reported a decrease in newly contracted projects and gross floor area for the first seven months of 2025, with a 47.3% decline compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company managed 249 projects with a total gross floor area of over 29 million square meters. Contracted sales also saw a decline of 22% year-on-year, reflecting challenges in the market. The company is expanding its operations beyond Henan, managing projects in nine other provinces, which now account for 12.6% of its total managed area.

More about Central China Management Company Limited

Central China Management Company Limited operates in the real estate management industry, focusing on managing a wide range of projects primarily in Henan province, with expansion efforts in other regions of China. The company manages a significant gross floor area across numerous projects, emphasizing its role in the property management sector.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$425.2M

Find detailed analytics on 9982 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue