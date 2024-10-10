Central China Management Faces Board Reshuffle

Central China Management Company Limited (HK:9982) has released an update.

Central China Management Company Limited announced the resignation of Mr. ZHU Baoguo as an independent non-executive Director, effective from 10 October 2024, leading to non-compliance with several Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules due to reduced board and committee member counts. The company is actively seeking suitable candidates to rectify the situation within three months, as per regulatory requirements. Mr. ZHU’s departure has been amicable, with no disagreements or undisclosed issues cited.

