Central Automotive Products Ltd. Reports Increased Sales and Profits for Q1 2025

The latest update is out from Central Automotive Products Ltd. ( (JP:8117) ).

Central Automotive Products Ltd. reported an increase in net sales and profits for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 8.9% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 7.3%. The company also conducted a three-for-one stock split on April 1, 2025, impacting earnings per share calculations. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates continued growth in net sales and profits, reflecting a positive outlook for the company.

More about Central Automotive Products Ltd.

Central Automotive Products Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and distributing automotive products and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 38,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen113.6B

