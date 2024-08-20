Central Asia Metals Sets Date for 2024 Interim Results

Central Asia Metals (GB:CAML) has released an update.

Central Asia Metals PLC has announced it will release its Interim Results for the first half of 2024 on September 10th, with a conference call and webcast to discuss the results. The company invites shareholders and potential investors to a live presentation through the Investor Meet Company platform, with opportunities for questions and engagement. Central Asia Metals, which operates the Kounrad copper project and the Sasa zinc-lead mine, continues to explore base metals opportunities in Kazakhstan and Scotland.

