Central Asia Metals Executes Share Buyback

Central Asia Metals ( (GB:CAML) ) has shared an announcement.

Central Asia Metals PLC announced the repurchase of 50,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program, with all shares purchased at a price of 149 pence each. This transaction, executed through Peel Hunt LLP, will result in the cancellation and delisting of these shares from the AIM market, reducing the company’s total shares in issue and potentially impacting shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CAML) stock is a Buy with a £169.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Central Asia Metals stock, see the GB:CAML Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CAML is a Outperform.

Central Asia Metals’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, supported by robust profitability and a high dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest mixed momentum, and operational challenges at the Sasa mine present risks. The failed acquisition also negatively impacted market sentiment.

Central Asia Metals, an AIM-quoted UK company based in London, operates the Kounrad SX-EW copper operation in Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia. The company also holds an 80% interest in CAML Exploration for early-stage exploration in Kazakhstan and a 28.4% stake in Aberdeen Minerals Ltd in Scotland.

Average Trading Volume: 810,511

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £255.3M

