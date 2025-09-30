Central Asia Metals Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Central Asia Metals ( (GB:CAML) ).

Central Asia Metals PLC announced its total voting rights as of 30 September 2025, with an issued share capital of 181,312,998 Ordinary Shares and 193,325 shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights is 181,119,673, which is relevant for shareholders under FCA rules. This update is crucial for stakeholders to assess their shareholding and any necessary disclosures.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CAML) stock is a Buy with a £171.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Central Asia Metals stock, see the GB:CAML Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CAML Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CAML is a Outperform.

Central Asia Metals scores well due to strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics, including a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. While technical indicators suggest mixed signals, the company’s robust earnings call performance and strategic focus on operational efficiency and growth opportunities contribute positively. Challenges at the Sasa mine and increased operational costs are areas to monitor.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CAML stock, click here.

More about Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals PLC is a UK-based company listed on AIM, operating in the mining industry. It owns the Kounrad SX-EW copper operation in Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia. The company also has a stake in CAML Exploration for early-stage exploration in Kazakhstan and holds an interest in Aberdeen Minerals Ltd, focusing on base metals in Scotland.

Average Trading Volume: 793,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £263.2M

See more insights into CAML stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue