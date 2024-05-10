Centogene’s Biodatabank Drives Rare Disease Breakthroughs

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has released an update.

Centogene N.V. has announced substantial growth in its CENTOGENE Biodatabank, now encompassing insights from over 850,000 patients, aiding the diagnosis of more than 2,500 rare and neurodegenerative diseases. The company has not only expanded its patient database by 13% over the past year but also increased its unique genetic variants by 19%, with contributions from a diverse global patient pool. These advancements support Centogene’s diagnostic capabilities and enhance its collaborations with pharmaceutical companies to expedite drug discovery and development.

