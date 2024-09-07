Centogene N.V. Supervisory Board Reshuffle and CFO Talks

Centogene (CNTGF) has released an update.

Key members of the Centogene N.V. Supervisory Board, including Peer Schatz, Mary Sheahan, and Jonathan Sheldon, are set to resign by the end of September 2024, citing no disputes with the company’s operations or policies. Additionally, the company’s CFO, Jose Miguel Coego Rios, is in discussions regarding the potential extension of his service agreement beyond its current expiration at the end of September, with no assurances given for the extension.

