CENTOGENE and Takeda Boost Genetic Testing for LSDs

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has released an update.

CENTOGENE N.V., a key player in data-driven solutions for rare and neurodegenerative diseases, has announced the extension of its partnership with Takeda to enhance genetic testing accessibility for Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs). This collaboration is set to improve diagnosis speeds and reliability for conditions such as Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, and Hunter syndrome. The agreement reinforces CENTOGENE’s commitment to providing essential diagnostic services and fostering global collaborations to advance treatment for rare disease patients.

