CenterPoint Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Centerpoint Energy ( (CNP) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, CenterPoint Energy reported strong third-quarter results with a net income of $293 million, or $0.45 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, and $0.50 on a non-GAAP basis, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The growth was driven by regulatory recovery and reduced operational costs, with industrial demand in Houston Electric showing a notable increase. The company reiterated its non-GAAP EPS guidance for 2025 and 2026, indicating continued growth expectations. CenterPoint’s strategic focus on infrastructure investments and resilience initiatives in the Greater Houston area is expected to bolster its market position and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (CNP) stock is a Hold with a $41.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centerpoint Energy stock, see the CNP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CNP is a Neutral.

Centerpoint Energy’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, particularly in the Houston Electric service territory. However, high leverage and cash flow challenges pose risks. The technical indicators suggest a positive trend, while the valuation indicates potential overvaluation. The earnings call provided positive guidance, supporting future growth prospects.

CenterPoint Energy operates in the energy industry, primarily focusing on electric and natural gas utility services. The company is known for its customer-centric capital plans aimed at enhancing safety, reliability, and resiliency while maintaining affordable bills for customers.

Average Trading Volume: 5,250,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $26.13B

