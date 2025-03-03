Centene Reaffirms 2025 EPS Guidance to Investors

Centene ( (CNC) ) just unveiled an update.

On March 4, 2025, Centene Corporation’s senior management will meet with investors to reaffirm their 2025 full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance of over $7.25, as previously stated in February. The company emphasizes the use of non-GAAP financial measures to provide a clearer view of its core performance, although these measures may differ from those used by other companies. This approach aims to help investors better understand Centene’s ongoing operations and performance, despite the challenges in reconciling these figures with GAAP standards.

More about Centene

Centene Corporation operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing health insurance services and managed care solutions. The company is known for offering a range of health plans and services to government-sponsored healthcare programs, primarily targeting Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries.

YTD Price Performance: -3.88%

Average Trading Volume: 5,288,663

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $28.85B

