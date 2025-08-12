Centenary United Holdings Limited Addresses Director’s Involvement in External Winding-Up Order

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centenary United Holdings Limited ( (HK:1959) ) has shared an update.

Centenary United Holdings Limited has announced that Mr. Li Wai Keung, an independent non-executive director of the company, was involved in a separate matter concerning China South City Holdings Limited, which was ordered to be wound up by the High Court of Hong Kong. Mr. Li has confirmed no involvement in the winding-up proceedings, and the board of Centenary United Holdings Limited has stated that this event does not impact the company’s operations or Mr. Li’s role within the company.

Average Trading Volume: 53,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$101.6M

