Centenario Gold Corp. Updates on MCTO Status Amid Financial Filing Delays

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Centenario Gold Corp. ( (TSE:CTG) ) has shared an update.

Centenario Gold Corp. announced a bi-weekly update regarding its management cease trade order (MCTO) status, initially applied for due to an inability to file its annual financial statements by the deadline. The MCTO, approved by the British Columbia Securities Commission, restricts trading by the company’s CEO and CFO. The company anticipates filing the necessary documents by June 30, 2025, and will continue to provide updates until compliance is achieved.

More about Centenario Gold Corp.

Centenario Gold Corp. is a mineral resource exploration company focused on exploring and generating high-quality mineral prospects in Mexico and Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 94,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more insights into CTG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.