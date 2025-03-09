Centaurus Metals Secures Key Licence for Jaguar Nickel Project in Brazil

An update from Centaurus Metals Limited ( (AU:CTM) ) is now available.

Centaurus Metals Limited has secured a crucial Installation Licence (LI) for its Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil, granted by the Pará State Environmental Agency. This approval allows the company to commence construction of the project, including the nickel concentration plant and associated infrastructure, and is a significant step towards a Final Investment Decision expected later in 2025. The LI also enables Centaurus to apply for tax incentives and facilitates negotiations with landowners for necessary infrastructure. This development is expected to have substantial economic and social benefits for the region and positions Centaurus as a key player in the global nickel market.

Centaurus Metals Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on nickel sulphide projects. The company is working on the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project located in the State of Pará, northern Brazil, aiming to become a significant global nickel sulphide producer.

