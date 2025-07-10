Centaurus Metals Retracts In-Ground Value Statement for Jaguar Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centaurus Metals Limited ( (AU:CTM) ) has shared an update.

Centaurus Metals Limited has retracted a previous statement regarding the in-ground value of its Jaguar Project Mineral Resource, initially estimated at over US$14 billion. The retraction follows the JORC 2012 code clause 51, which indicates insufficient basis for such a valuation, advising investors not to rely on this figure for investment decisions.

More about Centaurus Metals Limited

Centaurus Metals Limited is an Australian company engaged in discovering and delivering critical minerals projects, primarily focusing on Brazil. The company is involved in the mining industry, with a particular emphasis on developing mineral resources.

