Centaurus Metals Director Increases Stake Through Option Exercise

Centaurus Metals Limited ( (AU:CTM) ) has provided an announcement.

Centaurus Metals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Darren Peter Gordon exercising unlisted options to acquire 195,151 ordinary shares, resulting in a total of 7,921,286 ordinary shares held. This transaction reflects the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects and may influence investor perception positively, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance and market positioning.

Centaurus Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the production of metals, with a particular emphasis on iron ore and other valuable minerals, aiming to enhance its market presence and stakeholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 1,505,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$256.1M

